Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Mismanagement of plethora of grievances linked to our identities informed how we voted

The truth is identity politics is complex because people have multiple identities

02 June 2024 - 18:42
Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE

The ANC, through what it termed the “national question”, has always known that our multiple, sector-driven grievances needed to be managed to ensure unity without which the rise of race, tribal, gender or geographic parties will be its undoing...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | An ode to the change-makers, those who raise their hands to do ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. MAKHUDU SEFARA | The ANC's nonchalance about MK Party is also evident in poor ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Droning on and on does not tackle criminality Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why record your victim's last breath? | South Africa's violent crimes and the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Emboldened police using force against gangs or trigger-happy ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Pensioner’s new Suzuki Brezza was a write-off Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | ANC vs MKP: who’s punishing who? Those pollsters may know this one ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Despite glitches our democracy won Opinion & Analysis
  4. JOON CHONG & NICOLETTE VAN VUUREN | Two-pot retirement system effective date — ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Beware of bank virtual cards and rogue SMSs Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...