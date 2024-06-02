PALI LEHOHLA | The age of voting cattle and political merchants: we were warned
Voters have turned into both currency and merchandise as wheelers and dealers broker a deal of a lifetime
02 June 2024 - 21:25
“The Future we Chose South Africa 2025” written by government in 2007 paints three scenarios for South Africa in 2025. All of them are unfavourable, and we chose the worst-case scenario — Muvhango. Even the fourth option of the ANC's renewal programme came too late too little and unrepentant as it focused on filling stadiums and walking the filth-filled streets instead of cleaning them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.