EDITORIAL | South African politicians should learn from the past
Despite their differences, sports personnel and politicians have been able to work together before to move our country forward
03 June 2024 - 21:17
In 1996 South Africa got an opportunity to host the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time. It was a rare opportunity because Bafana Bafana had failed to qualify for the competition and therefore getting in as a host nation was not to be missed. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.