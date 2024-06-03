Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | South African politicians should learn from the past

Despite their differences, sports personnel and politicians have been able to work together before to move our country forward

03 June 2024 - 21:17

In 1996 South Africa got an opportunity to host the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time. It was a rare opportunity because Bafana Bafana had failed to qualify for the competition and therefore getting in as a host nation was not to be missed. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | There cannot be any room for threats of instability Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Despite glitches our democracy won Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Whatever happens, the outcome of our polls will be historic Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | It is important that NSFAS does what is right for students Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma’s threats should come as no surprise Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | The coin is spinning — heads or tails? Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | The age of voting cattle and political merchants: we were warned Opinion & Analysis
  4. MPHUMZI MDEKAZI | Beefed up Brics can help deliver intra-Africa deals and ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. ANALYSIS | MK Party’s approach to UN forum unlikely to succeed Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...