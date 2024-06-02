Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Sales scriptwriters who lose the plot

Those cold calls trying to sell you something are often confusing and incomplete

03 June 2024 - 21:16
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist

I never cease to be amazed by what some companies and their third-party telesales agents deem to be ticking the “treating customers fairly” box when it comes to sales scripts...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma’s threats should come as no surprise Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | The coin is spinning — heads or tails? Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | The age of voting cattle and political merchants: we were warned Opinion & Analysis
  4. MPHUMZI MDEKAZI | Beefed up Brics can help deliver intra-Africa deals and ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. ANALYSIS | MK Party’s approach to UN forum unlikely to succeed Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...