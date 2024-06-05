EDITORIAL | It’s a sad day when politicians hog the headlines for alleged acts of corruption
It’s important that South Africans demand of our politicians unwavering integrity and that they are free from the stain of corruption
05 June 2024 - 21:53
In the chambers of parliament, the title “honourable” is often a mere formality. Yet, today, we can somewhat bestow this honour upon Zizi Kodwa, the now former minister of sports, arts and culture, for his decision to resign from his post on Wednesday. ..
