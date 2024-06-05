Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Buckle up — we’re about to begin our descent

If an ANC/EFF/MK combo doesn’t work for everyone, nor the DA/ANC option, what’s the alternative?

05 June 2024 - 21:42

The Patriotic Alliance wants home affairs and the EFF wants finance. I told you so. The PA (now the sixth largest party in South Africa) wants to deliver on its single-item platform to screw illegal immigrants, the ones who look like them. The EFF’s voting numbers dropped (9.5%, 39 seats) but not far enough to make it a non-contender as the single party to take the ANC over 50% to constitute a coalition government. In exchange, it wants control over the country’s money and then to control that pesky speaker who keeps throwing dishonourable members out of parliament...

