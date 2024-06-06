EDITORIAL | Another child horror killing — where are the politicians now that elections are over?
Is the reason we don’t see an avalanche of politicians showing they care about the murdered Mashaba siblings simply because we no longer have an election around the corner?
06 June 2024 - 21:56
A month before the elections, five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane was shot and killed in cold blood in a notorious section of Soshanguve township called Jukulyn. The nation was outraged. Politicians came out in their numbers to show they cared. But did they?..
