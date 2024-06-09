JUSTICE MALALA | Has the ANC chosen the coward’s way?
We want leaders who stand up for their principles, who talk about them and defend them
09 June 2024 - 22:01
By announcing the formation of a government of national unity the African National Congress was setting a “trap” of sorts for the MK Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters. These parties would obviously refuse to participate, froth at the mouth and walk away from any engagement. The ANC would point out that it had done the correct and honourable thing by inviting them, but they had chosen to walk away for selfish and petty reasons...
