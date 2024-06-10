Opinion & Analysis

LUCKY MATHEBULA | The state of the nation state: the people have spoken

As mandated by the voters, South Africa in 2024 will be a nation that operates within the framework of its constitution

10 June 2024 - 21:32 By LUCKY MATHEBULA

The 2024 national and provincial elections, a pivotal moment in South African politics, have concluded. The process of forming a government is now in motion and hinges on the configurations of coalitions and the confidence-in-supply arrangements. In their collective wisdom, the voters have set the course of our political landscape. A National Assembly, its members yet to be sworn in, is now a reality. The voters have sent a clear message to the politicians, urging them to prioritise the interests of South Africa over their own party affiliations...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Has the ANC chosen the coward’s way? Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | The GNU may encounter a few frogs before a deal is sealed Opinion & Analysis
  3. BAYETHE MSIMANG | The leadership dilemma: questioning Fikile Mbalula's role in ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. LUCKY MATHEBULA | The state of the nation state: the people have spoken Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | The window is open for the impossible to become inevitable Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...