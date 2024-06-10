LUCKY MATHEBULA | The state of the nation state: the people have spoken

As mandated by the voters, South Africa in 2024 will be a nation that operates within the framework of its constitution

The 2024 national and provincial elections, a pivotal moment in South African politics, have concluded. The process of forming a government is now in motion and hinges on the configurations of coalitions and the confidence-in-supply arrangements. In their collective wisdom, the voters have set the course of our political landscape. A National Assembly, its members yet to be sworn in, is now a reality. The voters have sent a clear message to the politicians, urging them to prioritise the interests of South Africa over their own party affiliations...