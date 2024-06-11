EDITORIAL | KZN voters deprived ANC’s Duma of what he craved the most — the provincial premiership
Several incidents exposed the ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal as being arrogant, intolerant and disrespectful of women leadership
11 June 2024 - 21:24
Due to their recent dalliance with former president Jacob Zuma, it might be tempting for some ANC leaders and supporters to treat utterances by the KwaZulu-Natal chapter of the ANC-aligned South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) with high levels of suspicion...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.