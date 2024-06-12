Opinion & Analysis

ANALYSIS

MK Party's IT 'expert report' on election 'system crash' not up to scratch

Report fails in its intention to 'give scientific proof that IEC failed dismally to satisfy the expectations of its mandate'

12 June 2024 - 15:10
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent

A preliminary expert report attached to the MK Party’s affidavit to the Constitutional Court would be inadmissible in court as expert evidence and does not show what the party claims it shows: “serious weaknesses including possible illicit deletion of data, the corruption thereof, as well as the loss of vital information”...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Negotiations and boycotts can't stop a new president being elected News
  2. New system for briefing advocates by state attorney ‘anti-transformational’, ... News
  3. Security concerns prompted presidential address on eve of elections, says ... Politics
  4. ConCourt to hear EFF's Phala Phala case Politics
  5. Israel may press ahead as it seizes on a gap of ambiguity in ICJ order News
  6. ANALYSIS | MK Party’s approach to UN forum unlikely to succeed Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. MK Party's IT 'expert report' on election 'system crash' not up to scratch Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | KZN voters deprived ANC’s Duma of what he craved the most — the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | With so much at stake in the GNU, who will take the top jobs? Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | The GNU may encounter a few frogs before a deal is sealed Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Has the ANC chosen the coward’s way? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...