OPINION | SA’s biggest arts festival turns 50 — we assess its impact

The National Arts Festival was established in 1974 in Grahamstown (now Makhanda) in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province. Each year, in winter, the rural town transforms into a hive of theatres, galleries, markets and eating spots.

South Africa’s longest running festival has lived through and reflected a turbulent history: from the height of the racist apartheid system and the advent of democracy to life today in what remains a deeply unequal society.

How does one assess the impact of a festival like this? Jen Snowball is a cultural economist who’s set out to answer that question. She’s also the co-founder of the open-access African Journal of Creative Economy. She believes impact can be judged in terms of economics, artistic value, social value, and sustainability. We asked her to elaborate.

What has the economic impact been?

As in many countries, cultural policy in South Africa has increasingly emphasised the important economic roles of the cultural and creative industries. Research by the South African Cultural Observatory and others indicates the sector contributes nearly 3% to South Africa’s gross domestic product. It accounts directly and indirectly for nearly 900,000 jobs. In a country struggling with high unemployment and inequality, this economic benefit is an important part of justifying public spending on events like the National Arts Festival.

For Makhanda the festival provides an important source of income, driven by the spending of festival organisers, sponsors, artistic producers and tourists. The impact on Makhanda is not only from direct spending there, but also from this money staying in the city and being re-spent by the residents who earned it. This has an indirect impact on other local businesses. In 2019, the economic impact of the festival on Makhanda’s economy was estimated to be US$4.5m (about R83m). (The 2019 report is not publicly available but is quite similar in structure and results to the 2016 version.)