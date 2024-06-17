Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | The trouble with 'our people' and 'the enemy'

South Africans should question politicians when they use these words to articulate their position

17 June 2024 - 21:14

Since the announcement of the election results on June 2, there has been anxiety in the country as to how political parties with totally different ideologies could form a government...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | The first sitting of parliament may have been null and void — if ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Perhaps it’s time for the Big Men to get a real job Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The trouble with 'our people' and 'the enemy' Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | GNU critics are everywhere, ignore opportunity Opinion & Analysis
  5. Students on the frontline: SA and the US share a history of protest against ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...