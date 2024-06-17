JUSTICE MALALA | GNU critics are everywhere, ignore opportunity
The usual suspects, such as the EFF and the MK Party, as is to be expected, see nothing positive in the development
17 June 2024 - 21:15
You will not struggle to find critics of last Friday’s historic agreement to establish a new government of national unity (GNU) in South Africa. They are everywhere...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.