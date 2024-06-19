Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Beautiful inaugural speech, but may the deeds now match the words

As Ramaphosa embarks on the next five years, this is his opportunity to rectify past shortcomings and fulfil the promises he made

19 June 2024 - 21:29 By TIMESLIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

Following the pomp and ceremony of the inauguration marking President Cyril Ramaphosa's second term, attention now turns to the crucial task of appointing a cabinet made up of people from different parties...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | UDM deputy president's kidnapping highlights scourge in SA Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | GNU critics are everywhere, ignore opportunity Opinion & Analysis
  3. South Africa’s unity government: 4 crucial factors for it to work Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | The first sitting of parliament may have been null and void — if ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The trouble with 'our people' and 'the enemy' Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...