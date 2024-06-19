EDITORIAL | Beautiful inaugural speech, but may the deeds now match the words
As Ramaphosa embarks on the next five years, this is his opportunity to rectify past shortcomings and fulfil the promises he made
19 June 2024 - 21:29
Following the pomp and ceremony of the inauguration marking President Cyril Ramaphosa's second term, attention now turns to the crucial task of appointing a cabinet made up of people from different parties...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.