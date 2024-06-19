Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | ANC-DA union: it’s a lot to take in

Both parties are flawed, but together they could bring out the best in each other

19 June 2024 - 21:33

I still do not think the South African populace fully grasps the momentous occasion of the recent elections. The ruling party, having lost its majoritarian status (50% plus), decided that the best way to rule was to genuinely share power with other political parties. It could have chosen the path of racial politics so ingrained in our social DNA and gone with other black parties such as the EFF and MK on grounds of some epidermal solidarity...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Perhaps it’s time for the Big Men to get a real job Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | GNU critics are everywhere, ignore opportunity Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | The first sitting of parliament may have been null and void — if ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. South Africa’s unity government: 4 crucial factors for it to work Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | UDM deputy president's kidnapping highlights scourge in SA Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | GNU critics are everywhere, ignore opportunity Opinion & Analysis
  3. South Africa’s unity government: 4 crucial factors for it to work Opinion & Analysis
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | The first sitting of parliament may have been null and void — if ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The trouble with 'our people' and 'the enemy' Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...