TOM EATON | The EFF's toy gun firing blanks — well, it’s all just a little far-fetched
The argument that people didn’t run for cover when Malema fired the rifle, which proves that they knew it wasn’t real is just a little hard to swallow
20 June 2024 - 21:34
As his firearm trial resumes in East London, Julius Malema has repeated his defence that he fired blanks from a toy gun to excite his followers. Sometimes the symbolism is so perfect that the jokes write themselves...
