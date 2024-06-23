JUSTICE MALALA | The racist kind of criticism that has been levelled at Ramaphosa is horrendous
It is worth noting that many of those accusing Ramaphosa of being a lackey of billionaire interests are heavily implicated in corruption
23 June 2024 - 21:21
President Cyril Ramaphosa gets criticised a lot, as he should be. He is, after all, our commander-in-chief. The buck stops with him. The fact that unemployment is worse today than it was when he ascended to power in 2018 is his responsibility and he must bear that burden. Rampant crime, widening inequality and heartbreaking poverty — all these have worsened on his watch...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.