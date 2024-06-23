Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | In the era of GNU, keep an eye out for another potential Trojan Horse: privatisation

Heed the words of Noam Chomksy lest we find ourselves with another situation like, if not worse than, the Just Energy Transition

23 June 2024 - 21:21 By PALI LEHOHLA

The media said he is dead. He had warned society a number of years ago not to trust social media. Noam Chomsky, at 95 years of age, continues to contribute to society...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | GNU negotiators have their hands full with what to do with Mashatile Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Is the ANC planning a GNU without the DA? Opinion & Analysis
  3. The health minister SA needs: astute politician, inspired leader, humble and ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | The racist kind of criticism that has been levelled at ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SIMBA CHITANDO | The Zimbabwean perspective on SA elections Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...