LUCKY MATHEBULA | The progressive caucus parties might grab the strategic initiative
The leaders of South Africa have been vocal about their priority to criminalise Zuma and everything he represents, even at the cost of ignoring the substantive issues he raises
24 June 2024 - 22:09
Since the groundbreaking announcement by Jacob Zuma that he would be spearheading the MK Party's campaign in the 2024 elections, South African politics have taken a dramatic turn. The well-oiled propaganda machine, which had already settled on a consensus about the election's outcome, started using Zuma, the individual, to undermine the MK Party...
