TOM EATON | GNU negotiators have their hands full with what to do with Mashatile
To the DA and other opposition parties, Mashatile represents the worst of the new ANC
24 June 2024 - 22:09
While we all respect the notoriety of lies, damned lies and statistics, I humbly submit that there is nothing more worthy of extreme caution — or even outright suspicion — than most of the so-called news coming out of the negotiations to form a government of national unity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.