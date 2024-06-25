EDITORIAL | It’s time to rethink MP perks
They cost taxpayers a fortune and run the risk of insulating MPs from the lived experiences of the people they serve
25 June 2024 - 21:25
Dozens of free flights, electricity, water, gardening services, 24-hour security, a partially furnished home costing less in rental per month than a 21-piece takeaway meal — on top of a starting salary exceeding R1m...
