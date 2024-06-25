WILLIAM GUMEDE | GNU should consider creating position of prime minister
The deputy presidency portfolio has increasingly become a ceremonial position and should be scrapped
25 June 2024 - 11:31
South Africa’s government of national unity (GNU) should consider creating the position of prime minister and make such a new role the head of government business in charge of the cabinet...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.