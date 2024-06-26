EDITORIAL | Has parliament become a refuge for scoundrels?
From the ANC's Kodwa to the many shady characters in the MKP, some controversial figures are about to take their seats in parliament
26 June 2024 - 21:41
When Zizi Kodwa resigned as minister of sports, arts and recreation after his arrest and subsequent appearance in court, there was a collective sigh of relief within and outside the ANC...
