Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Has parliament become a refuge for scoundrels?

From the ANC's Kodwa to the many shady characters in the MKP, some controversial figures are about to take their seats in parliament

26 June 2024 - 21:41

When Zizi Kodwa resigned as minister of sports, arts and recreation after his arrest and subsequent appearance in court, there was a collective sigh of relief within and outside the ANC...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Had ANC listened to service delivery cries, it wouldn’t have ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | It’s time to rethink MP perks Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | GNU negotiators have their hands full with what to do with Mashatile Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | GNU should consider creating position of prime minister Opinion & Analysis
  5. SIMBA CHITANDO | The Zimbabwean perspective on SA elections Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...