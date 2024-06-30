EDITORIAL | Security guards guilty of cable theft insult their diligent colleagues
City Power should ensure guards alleged to be involved are suspended and allow the law to take its course
30 June 2024 - 23:40
Reports this weekend that nine security guards contracted to City Power were arrested in connection with theft of cables they were meant to guard must concern us all. This is not merely a case of thieving guards, it’s a betrayal of trust which forces us to ask: who must guard the guards? ..
