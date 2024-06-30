JUSTICE MALALA | There will be fights and arguments between GNU parties, but a great opportunity lies before SA
The process is going to be hard and things are not going to get easier over the duration of the new arrangements, but not every disagreement means the coalition is collapsing
30 June 2024 - 23:42
There will be fights. There will be arguments. There will be insults. There will be walkouts. There might even be trial separations — or divorce. That’s the nature of coalitions in South Africa, as we have learnt from bitter experience since 2016...
