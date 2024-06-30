Opinion & Analysis

PALI LEHOHLA | Communities and SMEs can drive development

The emerging GNU opens up possibilities but there is still no unifying vision or strategy from political leaders or parties

30 June 2024 - 23:41 By PALI LEHOHLA

 In the midst of what Indlulamithi Scenarios confirmed in 2018 that South Africa had entered a “Gwara-Gwara” state, the nightmare of the election led Indlulamithi in 2023 to release a new set of scenarios on the basis of evidence that ours was increasingly becoming a vulture culture...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. T20 World Cup: SA reached its first final ever — but staying at the top will ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | Communities and SMEs can drive development Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Has parliament become a refuge for scoundrels? Opinion & Analysis
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Had ANC listened to service delivery cries, it wouldn’t have ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | A fine line between holding a country to ransom and pursuing a hard ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...