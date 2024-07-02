Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Gauteng talks drag on with ANC and DA still far from finding each other

The protracted disagreement is not only delaying the urgent work needed to get the province back on track, but may portray it as politically unstable

02 July 2024 - 21:31 By TIMESLIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

The unseemly squabble between the two biggest political parties in the country’s economic hub continues to prevent the formation of a provincial government a month after the elections. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Gauteng talks drag on with ANC and DA still far from finding each ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. ANALYSIS | How democracy can work at community level: 3 lessons from a South ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Makhadzi’s journey to the BET Awards is a story of success against ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. LUCKY MATHEBULA | The evolving IGR landscape demands political maturity to ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Has parliament become a refuge for scoundrels? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...