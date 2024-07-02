Opinion & Analysis

LUCKY MATHEBULA | The evolving IGR landscape demands political maturity to effectively navigate the new context

02 July 2024 - 07:05 By FM Lucky Mathebula

Establishing the government of national unity’s (GNU) national executive authority with the president at its helm is the tip of the iceberg our politics must navigate in the next five years or more...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Security guards guilty of cable theft insult their diligent ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. T20 World Cup: SA reached its first final ever — but staying at the top will ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. HENNING MELBER | Why liberation movements fail when they come to power: SA, ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | There will be fights and arguments between GNU parties, but a ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Education is an asset the ANC will not surrender so easily – ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...