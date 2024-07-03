EDITORIAL | Those who nominated Hlophe to JSC should replace his name with one acceptable to all
Given the seriousness of the duty on their shoulders, JSC members should be people who meet the highest moral and ethical standards
03 July 2024 - 21:28
The country’s constitution is clear: an impeached former president may not only be denied any benefits of that office, but may not serve in any public office again. ..
