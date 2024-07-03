Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | GNU’s sausage problem: the cabinet is stuffed and messy

At some point that intestinal skin won’t be able to keep those ingredients together

03 July 2024 - 21:28

If you ever wanted to know how a sausage is made, the saying goes, don’t ask. It is messy and sickening as ground meat and stuffing from sometimes odious sources are mashed together and pressed inside a skin casing made from intestines. I speak, of course, of the new GNU cabinet whose white and black stuffing has actually expanded the size of the senior executive simply to make space for potentially grumpy members of the ruling party...

