SA’s 70,000kg rhino horn stockpile must be burnt to prevent illegal trading
Promoting behaviour change among consumers, by turning rhino horn into a badge of shame rather than a medallion of status would undermine the market demand
03 July 2024 - 21:27
Despite a global ban on international buying and selling of rhino horn (https://rhinos.org/blog/what-you-need-to-know-about-cites-cop19-and-rhinos/#:%7E:text=All%20five%20rhino%20species%20were,the%20export%20of%20hunting%20trophies) since 1977, the South African government and owners of private rhino reserves continue to stockpile it. A new report by the EMS Foundation (https://emsfoundation.org.za/south-africas-rhino-horn-stockpiles-intrinsic-to-illegal-trade/), a South African social justice and conservation organisation, advocates strongly against this practice. Ecologist and mammal conservation researcher Jason Gilchrist discusses what the rhino horn stockpile is, its contribution to poaching and whether it should be destroyed...
