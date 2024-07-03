Opinion & Analysis

SA’s new agricultural leadership should focus on getting things done, not designing new policies

The DA’s agricultural approach is no different from the ANC’s

03 July 2024 - 21:28 By Wandile Sihlobo

South Africa’s primary agriculture sector accounts for nearly 3% of GDP and about 8% when considering the value of agro-processing (https://www.sagis.org.za/BFAP-BASELINE-2023.pdf). But it can contribute even more to economic growth that delivers benefits fairly across society and creates jobs...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. South Africa’s problems will not be solved overnight – Steenhuisen Politics
  2. South African citrus growers to take EU to world panel as trade scrap sours Business
  3. Orphans in DRC fed palm weevil larvae in bid to beat malnutrition Africa

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Those who nominated Hlophe to JSC should replace his name with one ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | GNU’s sausage problem: the cabinet is stuffed and messy Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | The EFF's toy gun firing blanks — well, it’s all just a little ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. SA’s new agricultural leadership should focus on getting things done, not ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. ANALYSIS | How democracy can work at community level: 3 lessons from a South ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...