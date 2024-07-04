EDITORIAL | R230 electricity surcharge shows citizens need to be more than couch activists
The scheme is a gift that will keep on giving without the City of Joburg having to raise a finger
04 July 2024 - 21:24
The introduction of a R230 surcharge for prepaid electricity customers of City Power, the Johannesburg Metro Council’s electricity utility, has unleashed angst and consternation across the country’s economic hub...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.