Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | R230 electricity surcharge shows citizens need to be more than couch activists

The scheme is a gift that will keep on giving without the City of Joburg having to raise a finger

04 July 2024 - 21:24

The introduction of a R230 surcharge for prepaid electricity customers of City Power, the Johannesburg Metro Council’s electricity utility, has unleashed angst and consternation across the country’s economic hub...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. 'We must pay to build our city': Joburg defends R200 electricity surcharge Politics
  2. LISTEN | EXPLAINER: City Power says R200 monthly extra fee is for 'fairness' South Africa

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Lightstone Residential Property Index lays bare how Joburg is ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | R230 electricity surcharge shows citizens need to be more than ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Those who nominated Hlophe to JSC should replace his name with one ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | GNU’s sausage problem: the cabinet is stuffed and messy Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Makhadzi’s journey to the BET Awards is a story of success against ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

From conscientiously to divulging state secrets: Funny moments at swearing-in ...
Gwarube vows to eliminate pit toilets and overhaul the basic education system