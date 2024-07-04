TOM EATON | Lightstone Residential Property Index lays bare how Joburg is struggling

There was some pretty spectacular Motshekga maths involved in Panyaza Lesufi handing 73% of his Gauteng cabinet posts to the ANC despite getting just 35% of the vote in May. But this week another, far more rational number popped up that told a story about South Africa's crumbling economic hub.

Admittedly, it was a small number compared to some of the huge ones that have come to define a province almost supernaturally cursed with terrible leadership.

Consider, for example, the R30bn owed to Rand Water by residents, or the billions of litres of water that disappear out of broken infrastructure or through illegal or unmetered connections, effectively meaning that only about 55% of the water consumed in Gauteng is paid for.

Yes, compared to those whoppers, a figure of just -1.4%, reported in the latest edition of the Lightstone Residential Property Index, seems tiny. That is, until you understand what it means.

Lightstone’s index has been a depressing read for Johannesburg ratepayers for some years now: since 2022, it has shown negative price inflation in the city, meaning that prices have been falling since then.

This week’s update, however, confirms Johannesburg squarely at rock bottom among South Africa's largest metros, reporting that the average property in the city is losing 1.4% of its value every year.



Again, that doesn’t look like a lot. But when you add South Africa's current inflation rate into the mix, you quickly see a massive city in which every homeowner is, on average, watching their largest asset devalue by 6.4% per year.

For someone who owns a R1m house, that’s R64,000 gone by this time next year (if CPI stays more or less where it is). A R2m house is evaporating almost R11,000 of its owners’ net worth every month. And that R5m luxury McMansion in Sandton? That’s losing almost R900 every single day.