JUSTICE MALALA | A global political tsunami is happening and the fence sitters will find themselves in trouble
South Africa’s incoherent foreign policy over the past two-and-a-half years is an example of a country that hasn’t worked out a clear path forward for itself and its people
07 July 2024 - 21:09
Now that South Africa’s election has come and gone, and we now fret over our coalition government and its discontents, it is urgent that we raise our eyes to the rest of the world. A political tsunami is happening across the globe. The world is changing fast and if we do not prepare now, we will end up as a loser in the race for survival...
