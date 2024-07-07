Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Banks’ policy dumps clients into danger zone

Banks repeatedly warn their client never to divulge the so-called 'keys to their safe' to anyone, and that if they do suffer losses after doing so, they will not be reimbursed

07 July 2024 - 21:08 By WENDY KNOWLER

Banks repeatedly warn their clients, on multiple platforms, never to divulge the so-called “keys to their safe” to anyone, and that if they do suffer losses after doing so, they will not be reimbursed. Even if you are forced to do so at gunpoint after being kidnapped, your bank can refuse to take responsibility for that “contact crime”...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | A global political tsunami is happening and the fence sitters ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Banks’ policy dumps clients into danger zone Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Whether it’s load-shedding, load reduction or rotation, impact on ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Lightstone Residential Property Index lays bare how Joburg is ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | Data revolution: the battle is on to make the ‘new oil’ work for ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'If we continue like this, we can kiss power goodbye' -Fikile Mbalula
Durban July 2024: Ride the Wave