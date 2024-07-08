EDITORIAL | IEC should proceed with MK Party case to put the matter to rest
We believe the party should be given an opportunity in court to state its case of election rigging to finally put the controversial matter to rest
08 July 2024 - 22:23
Throughout his colourful political career, former president Jacob Zuma, who now styles himself as the leader of the MK Party, has peddled innumerable conspiracies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.