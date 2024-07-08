TOM EATON | Homegrown hustlers will feel the winds of change sweeping across the globe
The world’s politicians are going through the wringer at the moment
08 July 2024 - 22:17
As change erupts across the world, politicians mired in the old order are facing an evolutionary crisis. Some are adapting. Others are finding a niche and sticking to it. And in Gauteng, they’re taking a long, suspicious look at the onrushing future, and deciding it’s not for them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.