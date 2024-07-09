Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Gayton McKenzie, we hold you to your pledge and hope others follow suit

Let's not forget there are a lot of other perks thrown into the pot for our ministers

09 July 2024 - 21:41 By TIMESLIVE PREMIUM EDITORIAL

Would you donate your monthly salary to a noble cause? Given an alternative source of income, of course. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Homegrown hustlers will feel the winds of change sweeping across ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | IEC should proceed with MK Party case to put the matter to rest Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | A global political tsunami is happening and the fence sitters ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Banks’ policy dumps clients into danger zone Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Those who nominated Hlophe to JSC should replace his name with one ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
Tha A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024