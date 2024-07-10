EDITORIAL | Municipalities are not going to come to Eskom’s pity party
There is no quick or easy solution for the big, ugly mess the power utility finds itself in
10 July 2024 - 21:32
Eskom CEO Dan Marokane is wildly optimistic if he thinks Eskom is going to recoup the R78bn owed to the power utility by municipalities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.