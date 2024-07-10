JONATHAN JANSEN | It’s raining cats, dogs and inequality
Shout-out to the many South Africans who remind me daily that a government-centric worldview won’t help the people weather the storm
On Tuesday as my car snaked through the pounding rain at 6.30am to the school where I work in the mornings, I saw the dark pencil figures of schoolchildren walking to their respective places of learning. The wind howled incessantly, seeming to shift the car sideways at various points with the wipers now swishing at maximum speed. I drove with great caution, all my senses on high alert in the darkness of the Cape Flats streets. I slowed down as I moved past Klip Cemetery recalling that a few weeks earlier, on that very road, a schoolgirl crossing the dark, wet road towards a bus slid into my car with a thud. She is fine but the shock all-round was immense...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.