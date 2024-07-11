LUCKY MATHEBULA | ANC has graduated into a partner and 'ideological sweetheart' of the DA
The ANC has lost its enemy status in the eyes of the DA
11 July 2024 - 13:29
The emerging political landscape in South Africa redefines how political adversaries compete for voters' hearts, souls, and minds. From the moment the ANC succeeded in chiselling its monumental policy documents as the substrates of South Africa's constitutional order, it had bequeathed the basis of its existence to all South Africans...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.