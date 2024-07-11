Opinion & Analysis

PHUMZA SOKANA | There’s an unspoken sense of loyalty to the ANC among many Eastern Cape voters — here’s why

For many who no longer had to endanger themselves for basic necessities like access to water and means to cook, or navigate dangerous bridges trying to get to town, the ANC-led government had delivered on all its promises

11 July 2024 - 21:33 By Phumza Sokana

Now that the dust has settled and the government of national unity is in place, it’s time to look at the criticism against rural communities and elderly people who continue to vote for the ANC in South Africa’s general elections. Disclaimer: do not shoot the messenger as I also agree with most of the sentiments widely shared on social media and other discussion spaces...

