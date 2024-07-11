TOM EATON | A ‘miraculous drop’ calls for a miraculous rebound: time for EFF to consider its options

Simmering below Mzwanele Manyi’s dim-witted tweet is the real question of the red berets’ existential crisis

Mzwanele Manyi has asked how polls conducted in October 2023 failed so dismally to account for a political party that was only launched in December 2023, and I think we all deserve answers. ..