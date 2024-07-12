WILLIAM GUMEDE | SA parties sharing goals need to consolidate
Most of South Africa’s parties share the same policies, ideologies, slogans and even colours, which rarely can be distinguished from one another
12 July 2024 - 14:44
South Africa’s record number of political parties which share ideologies, policies and outlooks should form pre-election coalitions and fight elections together as one entity, as ideologically like-minded parties did in France during the recent legislative elections...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.