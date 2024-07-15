Thinking aloud: what happens when children read for pleasure in classroom clubs

In addition to school literacy and reading to learn, children need opportunities to read for pleasure and enjoyment

Every five years, the international Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) provides an assessment of how well grade 4 learners around the world read for meaning. And every time South Africa participates, the results are shocking. In the 2021 survey, more than 80% of South African fourth-graders weren’t able to make sense of what they were reading in the test...