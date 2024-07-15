Opinion & Analysis

Thinking aloud: what happens when children read for pleasure in classroom clubs

In addition to school literacy and reading to learn, children need opportunities to read for pleasure and enjoyment

15 July 2024 - 22:57 By Eileen Scheckle

Every five years, the international Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) provides an assessment of how well grade 4 learners around the world read for meaning. And every time South Africa participates, the results are shocking. In the 2021 survey, more than 80% of South African fourth-graders weren’t able to make sense of what they were reading in the test...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. On its 10th anniversary, Book Dash harnesses publishing innovations to print ... News
  2. Bonding with kids through the magic of books Insight
  3. What you can expect to pay for public and private schools if you’re a parent to ... News
  4. Afternoon Angels step in to keep children off the streets South Africa
  5. Childhood games can help grown-ups 'play the stress away' Lifestyle
  6. Buy children books instead of toys, Motshekga tells parents amid concerns over ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Brenda Fassie’s 1997 hit song Vulindlela still raises questions about South ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | The true miracle is ‘ordinary’ folks believing they’re disposable ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Questions over new Limpopo health MEC Dieketseng Mashego, but stakeholders ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Thinking aloud: what happens when children read for pleasure in classroom clubs Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Government needs to act like first responders in climate change ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji
African couture on the red carpet for the premiere of Queen Modjadji