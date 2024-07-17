JONATHAN JANSEN | How to say nothing on education policy
Yet another curriculum and another promise to fix pit latrine toilets? Give us more, minister
17 July 2024 - 21:54
Minister Siviwe Gwarube’s Basic Education Budget Vote speech for the 2024/5 fiscal year was understandably bland and nikseggend (Afrikaans for empty, saying nothing). She has just arrived on the job, and halfway through the school year at that. Her hands are tied for there is a five-year planning cycle already in motion. And there is no money or, in the minister’s words, the government operates under “extremely difficult fiscal conditions”...
