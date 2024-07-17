OPINION | Why a heavy-handed approach to gangsterism won’t work in Cape Town
We need decentralised policing, with a focus on intelligence-gathering, investigation, informant networks, and removing the incentives to join and operate a gang
17 July 2024 - 21:51
In the middle of May, over the course of 24 hours, three people were killed in gang-related violence in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town. The violence is believed to be linked to the killing of former American gang boss Mogamat Sadeka Madatt, who was assassinated by members of the Fancy Boys in April...
